ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Barclays

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $65.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on ARM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ARM from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on ARM in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 74.23.

ARM Stock Up 47.9 %

Shares of ARM opened at 113.89 on Thursday. ARM has a 1 year low of 46.50 and a 1 year high of 126.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 71.44.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ARM will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in ARM by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,346,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,065,000 after purchasing an additional 994,551 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $152,896,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $143,092,000. Finally, Intel Corp purchased a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $62,965,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

