Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $33.20, but opened at $31.75. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 482,311 shares changing hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.46). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 78.50%. The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $342,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,311,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $342,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,311,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 7,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $292,906.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,293.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,139 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,839 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,780,000 after buying an additional 1,584,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $60,235,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,031.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 649,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 633,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

