ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ASGN to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised ASGN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

NYSE ASGN opened at $95.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.27 and its 200 day moving average is $86.03. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $63.27 and a fifty-two week high of $98.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $91,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,508.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 543,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,256,000 after acquiring an additional 52,516 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 110,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

