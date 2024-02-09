AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a £135 ($169.24) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a £125 ($156.70) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £130 ($162.97) to £125 ($156.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £118.95 ($149.12).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a GBX 156 ($1.96) dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,912.46%.
In other AstraZeneca news, insider Anna Manz acquired 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £101.90 ($127.74) per share, with a total value of £49,625.30 ($62,210.48). In other AstraZeneca news, insider Anna Manz acquired 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £101.90 ($127.74) per share, with a total value of £49,625.30 ($62,210.48). Also, insider Michel Demare acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £101.70 ($127.49) per share, for a total transaction of £101,700 ($127,491.54). Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
