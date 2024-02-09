Atb Cap Markets Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northland Power in a report issued on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the solar energy provider will earn $0.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northland Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.71.

TSE:NPI opened at C$23.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$19.36 and a 52 week high of C$34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.42.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$513.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$491.40 million. Northland Power had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.32%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

