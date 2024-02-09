ATB Capital Lowers Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$125.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target cut by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PD. Evercore set a C$142.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$121.08.

TSE:PD opened at C$86.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.59. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$56.42 and a 52 week high of C$100.23. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$74.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.13.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

