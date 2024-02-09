Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Price Performance
Athersys stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Athersys has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Athersys
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
