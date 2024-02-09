Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

Athersys stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Athersys has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Athersys

About Athersys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 96.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 76,297 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Athersys by 114.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 82,417 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Athersys by 248.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 230,436 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Athersys by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Athersys by 31.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 53,491 shares during the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

