ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target Cut to C$73.00

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ATS from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of ATS in a research note on Monday. Cormark reduced their price target on ATS from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ATS from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.57.

Shares of ATS opened at C$55.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.54. ATS has a 12-month low of C$45.64 and a 12-month high of C$64.80.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.04). ATS had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of C$735.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$718.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ATS will post 2.9022817 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

