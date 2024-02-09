ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of ATS from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ATS from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of ATS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$64.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of ATS in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$66.57.

TSE ATS opened at C$55.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.54. ATS has a 52-week low of C$45.64 and a 52-week high of C$64.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.65.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$735.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$718.23 million. ATS had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ATS will post 2.9022817 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

