Austin Aerts Sells 9,786 Shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CFO Austin Aerts sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $78,581.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,122.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sera Prognostics Price Performance

Shares of SERA stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 44.04% and a negative net margin of 11,534.24%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sera Prognostics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sera Prognostics

(Get Free Report)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.