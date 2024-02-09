Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 410 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,198,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,159,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $14,368,619.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,567,057 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $134.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.69. The company has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $135.98.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

