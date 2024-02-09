Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 946 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

SUSA stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $81.89 and a twelve month high of $104.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.16.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

