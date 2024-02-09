Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 7,757 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GJUN. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth $19,244,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 2,868.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 555,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 536,652 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth $9,980,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth $9,075,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth $4,486,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.68.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.