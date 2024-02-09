Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.15% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,335,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $98.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $885.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.22. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $75.74 and a twelve month high of $99.02.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

