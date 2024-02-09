Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,594,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,326,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,190 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 822.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 621,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,466,000 after purchasing an additional 554,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after purchasing an additional 367,253 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RCL opened at $120.97 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.12 and a 200-day moving average of $105.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 632,507 shares of company stock valued at $76,012,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

