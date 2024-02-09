Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FAUG opened at $41.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $575.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.