Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 579 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 41,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ventas by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,045,000 after purchasing an additional 52,710 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,379,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Ventas by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

Ventas Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VTR opened at $45.52 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $52.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4,556.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

