Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 698 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 7.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 111,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 29,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $207.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.33 and a 12-month high of $219.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PWR

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.