AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $58.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $63.93.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $409,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 177.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

