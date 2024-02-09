Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AZTA. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azenta has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Azenta stock opened at $64.04 on Thursday. Azenta has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -355.76 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.66.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Azenta by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,047,000 after purchasing an additional 127,923 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Azenta by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,448,000 after buying an additional 38,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Azenta by 115.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,703,000 after buying an additional 1,615,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Azenta by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,231,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,382,000 after buying an additional 530,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,068,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

