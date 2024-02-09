B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Brian Marsh Sells 925,660 Shares

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) insider Brian Marsh sold 925,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 423 ($5.30), for a total transaction of £3,915,541.80 ($4,908,539.30).

B.P. Marsh & Partners Trading Up 4.9 %

LON:BPM opened at GBX 449 ($5.63) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.07 million, a P/E ratio of 629.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 44.86 and a quick ratio of 21.03. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a one year low of GBX 292.50 ($3.67) and a one year high of GBX 459.98 ($5.77). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 437.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 399.27.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a GBX 2.68 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s payout ratio is currently 441.18%.

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

