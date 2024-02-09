B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Buys £2,009.76 in Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Hugh Carter purchased 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 424 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of £2,009.76 ($2,519.44).

B.P. Marsh & Partners Trading Up 1.2 %

BPM opened at GBX 428 ($5.37) on Friday. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 292.50 ($3.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 459.98 ($5.77). The company has a current ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of £159.26 million, a P/E ratio of 629.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 437.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 399.27.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a GBX 2.68 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 441.18%.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

