B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $9.76 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.82. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GPN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.37.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $136.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $138.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Global Payments by 14.5% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 5.3% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Global Payments by 37.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 954,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,025,000 after purchasing an additional 259,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Global Payments by 148.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 491,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,693,000 after purchasing an additional 293,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.