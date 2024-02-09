Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Position Reduced by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 103.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 36.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 2,930.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $103.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.51 and a 12 month high of $160.53.

Baidu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

