Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALLGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BALL. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $1,181,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Stock Performance

Ball stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Ball (NYSE:BALLGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

