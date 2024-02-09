Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Stake Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ball by 66.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ball by 849.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after purchasing an additional 807,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BALL stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.53. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $61.13.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

