Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Given New $2.80 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BBD. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered Banco Bradesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 15.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 45,641 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 36.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

