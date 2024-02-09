Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Stock Up 0.5 %
Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.58. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.95%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bank of South Carolina Company Profile
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of South Carolina
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.