Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Up 0.5 %

Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.58. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter worth $222,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the second quarter worth $197,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.