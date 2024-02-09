BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BKU. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

BankUnited Stock Performance

NYSE:BKU opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.38. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.79.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $31,064,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BankUnited by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,782,000 after buying an additional 660,759 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in BankUnited by 72.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,510,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,541,000 after buying an additional 635,779 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,459,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 513,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 175.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

