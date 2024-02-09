Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 3,822 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 5,620.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 137.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 149.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 133.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 38.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 416.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:CDAY opened at $69.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2,310.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDAY

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.