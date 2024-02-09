Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 570 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in National Grid were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in National Grid by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in National Grid by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,201.67.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NGG opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.23. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $74.48.

National Grid Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.