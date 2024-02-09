Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTW. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $29,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $270.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.93. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $272.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.33 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

