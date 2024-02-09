Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 26.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $59.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

