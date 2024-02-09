Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,571. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $117.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.79. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $167.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 218.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 940.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

