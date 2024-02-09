Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $94.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.01. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $109.10.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.