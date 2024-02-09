Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at $863,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,496 shares of company stock worth $101,797,797 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $737.07 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.19 and a 12 month high of $760.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $609.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 84.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

