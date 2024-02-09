Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $219,000 Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 322.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 85.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $184.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.85 and a 200-day moving average of $165.93. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 95.04 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Argus downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.