Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $230,000 Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Toro were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 903,088 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,274,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,336,000 after purchasing an additional 207,532 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Toro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,191,000 after buying an additional 64,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Toro by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,350,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,733,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Toro by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,489,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,065,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTC shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $96.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.27. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $117.17.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.01%.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

