Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $283,000 Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nutanix from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair raised Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.27.

Nutanix Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NTNX opened at $58.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.13. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $58.95.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,519,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,460,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,226 shares of company stock worth $10,796,748 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

