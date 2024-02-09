Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $303,000 Stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Free Report) by 232.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,403,000. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 316.1% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 482,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 366,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 95.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 746,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,779,000 after purchasing an additional 364,921 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,136,000 after purchasing an additional 344,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 901.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 232,459 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China A ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China A ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI China A ETF stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $261.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.46.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.