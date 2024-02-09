Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $367,000 Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 14.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $78.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $99.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.23.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 59.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTRS

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.