Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 78.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Match Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 266.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Match Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Match Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.37.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.31 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. Match Group’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

