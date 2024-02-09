Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $216,000 in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 17.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,963,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 91.2% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,629,000 after purchasing an additional 698,246 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 6.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 6.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE ARES opened at $135.55 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $71.36 and a 12 month high of $139.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 63.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.