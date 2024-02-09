Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 884 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DoorDash by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,244,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,232,000 after purchasing an additional 589,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,616,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,951 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $118.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.98 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $119.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total transaction of $8,608,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,485.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total transaction of $8,608,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,485.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,705,720.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 571,200 shares of company stock valued at $56,958,959 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

