Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 9,501 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 198,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 199,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. EWCO was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

