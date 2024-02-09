Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,466 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XRAY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,724.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.