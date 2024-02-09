Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 797 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 8.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 2.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 28.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 14,691 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 56.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,936,000 after buying an additional 98,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 50.4% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of RHI opened at $80.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.26. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RHI

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.