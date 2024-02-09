Barclays PLC Acquires 39,160 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,160 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of California Resources worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.15. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on California Resources from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on California Resources from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

