Barclays PLC Decreases Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,682 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Option Care Health worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Option Care Health by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 121.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1,031.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $32.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $35.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

