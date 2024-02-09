Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,505 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Kanzhun worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the second quarter worth about $81,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 132.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kanzhun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Kanzhun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.12 and a beta of 0.50. Kanzhun Limited has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 4.50%. Research analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kanzhun Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th.

About Kanzhun

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Featured Stories

